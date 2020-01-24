Advanced search

Whittlesey woman arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 24 January 2020

Whittlesey woman arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court. Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Sorrell Avenue at 4.50pm on January 23. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Archant

A 36-year-old Whittlesey woman was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.

Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Sorrell Avenue at about 4.50pm on Thursday January 23.

The woman remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A post on the Facebook page Policing Fenland reads: "If you noticed an increase in police activity in Whittlesey yesterday afternoon, do not worry.

"Response and neighbourhood officers executed a court warrant which resulted in one female being arrested. She remains in custody at this time."

They finished off the post with two hashtags - #ARelief and #BeNaughtyGetCaughty

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Porsche worth around £60,000 seized by Cambs cops after driver found without one important thing

A Porsche Panamera � worth around �60,000 � was seized by cops in Cambridgeshire after the driver was missing one vital thing. Picture: Facebook/Cambs Cops

Affordable housing and thousands in community benefit payments DROPPED as council prepares to accept £10k instead to allow 28 homes to be built in March

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Former Chatteris bank to become HMO for seven residents if Fenland planners agree

10 Market Hill Chatteris could become an HMO for seven people.

