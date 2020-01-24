Whittlesey woman arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court
PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 24 January 2020
A 36-year-old Whittlesey woman was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.
Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Sorrell Avenue at about 4.50pm on Thursday January 23.
The woman remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
A post on the Facebook page Policing Fenland reads: "If you noticed an increase in police activity in Whittlesey yesterday afternoon, do not worry.
"Response and neighbourhood officers executed a court warrant which resulted in one female being arrested. She remains in custody at this time."
They finished off the post with two hashtags - #ARelief and #BeNaughtyGetCaughty