Whittlesey woman arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court

Whittlesey woman arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court. Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Sorrell Avenue at 4.50pm on January 23. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

A 36-year-old Whittlesey woman was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Sorrell Avenue at about 4.50pm on Thursday January 23.

You may also want to watch:

The woman remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A post on the Facebook page Policing Fenland reads: "If you noticed an increase in police activity in Whittlesey yesterday afternoon, do not worry.

"Response and neighbourhood officers executed a court warrant which resulted in one female being arrested. She remains in custody at this time."

They finished off the post with two hashtags - #ARelief and #BeNaughtyGetCaughty