Proud moment for Whittlesey runner who completed London Marathon for the first time

13 May, 2019 - 16:16
Tammy Bell, 46, from Whittlesey who once struggled to run 5km, took part in the London Marathon after applying for the first time. Picture: FAMILY.

A 48-year-old from Whittlesey who once struggled to run 5km took part in the London Marathon after applying for the first time.

Tammy Bell joined a running club five months after moving to Whittlesey in 2017 with her husband.

She decided to give a free coach to 5km course a go, and after persevering, managed to progress to 6km and eventually hit 10km.

"I had done the couch to 5km twice before on my own but gave up both times as soon as I did the 5km," Tammy said.

"This time I was determined to stick to it and go further.

"On week three when they asked us to run for three minutes at a time, panic took over and I was ready to quit.

"I persevered though and continued with the group on a Monday night and tried to squeeze two other homework runs in each week."

Tammy applied for the London Marathon "on a whim" never thinking she would be one of the lucky ones who would secure a place in the ballot.

She continued: "I hadn't told anyone I'd applied, not even the husband, so imagine my shock when that magazine dropped on to the doormat announcing 'you're in'.

"Straightaway I said I was going to defer until 2020 but my running was going well, and on December 21 I ran my first half marathon around the streets of Whittlesey.

"In January I heard myself telling someone that I was running the London Marathon in April so subconsciously I had made a decision to go for it this year."

On Sunday April 28 2019 Tammy completed her first ever marathon in 5.25.09.

She said she "enjoyed every moment" and was proud of herself and grateful to Thorney Running Club and family and friends for giving her the belief to succeed.

"Never mind couch to 5km, this has been couch to a marathon in less than two years," Tammy added.

