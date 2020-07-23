Woman admits child abuse offences including inciting prostitution and pornography

Whittlesey woman Lee Calder has been sentenced to 19 years in custody – split between hospital and jail – after admitting child sex offences. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

A Whittlesey woman has been sentenced to 19 years custody – spread between hospital and jail – after admitting child sex offences, including inciting prostitution.

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, (pictured) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls. Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, (pictured) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Lee Calder, 31, of Peterborough Road appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on July 23 via video link where she admitted 14 offences.

She admitted seven counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration and four counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Calder also admitted three counts of causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography.

On May 7, Calder’s partner at the time of the abuse, 29-year-old Guy Delph, and his uncle, 28-year-old Kieran Burton, were both jailed for their parts in the crimes.

The men admitted abusing the same four girls, as well as a fifth for three years from birth.

Burton also admitted owning a ‘paedophile manual’ containing advice and guidance on the abuse of children and making more than 35,000 indecent images of children.

Delph, of Kemps Close, Downham Market, Norfolk, was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years before being considered for parole.

He had previously admitted rape of a child under 13, four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to six charges of making indecent images of a child including 136 category A, 100 category B and 1,448 category C; category A being the most severe.

Burton, of Malthouse Road, Downham Market, Norfolk, received a 13-year-sentence, of which he must serve a minimum of eight years in prison before being considered for parole.

He had previously pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, distributing indecent photographs of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image, possessing a paedophile manual and five counts of making indecent photographs of a child including 1,935 category A images, 891 category A videos, 2,978 category B images, 678 category B videos, 28,977 category C images and 362 category C videos.

Both men were also made subject of life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPO) and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

DC Sian Thomas, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “This is the worst case I have ever worked on in my entire 11-year police career.

“The level of sexual offending is the most degrading and sadistic over a sustained period of time, with several different victims.”

The offending came to light in the spring of 2018, when Burton was being investigated by Norfolk police in connection with indecent images of children being uploaded to an internet messaging platform.

Information was then passed to Cambridgeshire police about Delph, Burton’s nephew, who he claimed they were in regular contact with each other in relation to their mutual interest in indecent images of children and eluded to possible offences taking place in Cambridgeshire.

Further investigation uncovered a number of suspected crimes against children in the Peterborough area by Burton, Delph and Calder.

Four warrants were carried out in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk on 28 October, 2018, resulting in the arrest of all three adults.

Searches of the properties revealed 85 electronic devices, hosting tens of thousands of indecent images and videos of children.

Alongside children as young as one, many of the images included adults who were later confirmed to be Delph and Calder.

DC Thomas added: “Despite the victims not making any formal disclosures to us, even after rapport building for more than a year about the horrific abuse they suffered, they have shown so much courage and resilience throughout the whole investigation.

“They are all still suffering but with the right help I am hopeful they will begin to recover.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “It’s hard to imagine the pain and trauma that these poor girls have suffered, having been subjected to horrendous and calculated abuse for many years of their lives.

“These girls have had untold damage brought to the lives, and they suffered in ways that no-one deserves.

“It is vital they receive the support they need, and we urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to speak out and seek help.”

Any adult concerned about the welfare of a child or young person can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk