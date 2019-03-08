Whittlesey Women's Institute members celebrate their 100 year anniversary

Whittlesey Women's Institute line up for the camera as part of their 1919-2019 celebrations. A few ladies were missing but they welcome any prospective members to the next meeting on Tuesday August 6 from 7.30pm at St Andrews Church Hall where Rev Nigel Whitehouse will be the guest speaker. Archant

Whittlesey Women's Institute members lined up for the camera as the group celebrates its 100th anniversary.

During the course of the year the members of Whittlesey WI are celebrating the milestone with a number of events.

In April local magician Ricky Locke kicked off the party celebrations while at the most recent meeting members gathered for the official photograph for the archives.

Other events for the year include a WI exhibition at Whittlesey Library and the unveiling of an embroidered WI wall covering in St Marys Church.

Produce stalls are the main staple of the WI and the ladies will be involved at the Whittlesey Festival in September and the town's extravaganza in December. A WI outing is also planned for September.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday August 6 from 7.30pm at St Andrews Church Hall. Reverend Nigel Whitehouse will be guest speaker.

New members are always welcome. Contact president Julie Windle on 01733 204445 for more details.