Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Whittlesey Women's Institute members celebrate their 100 year anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:16 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 10 July 2019

Whittlesey Women's Institute line up for the camera as part of their 1919-2019 celebrations. A few ladies were missing but they welcome any prospective members to the next meeting on Tuesday August 6 from 7.30pm at St Andrews Church Hall where Rev Nigel Whitehouse will be the guest speaker.

Whittlesey Women's Institute line up for the camera as part of their 1919-2019 celebrations. A few ladies were missing but they welcome any prospective members to the next meeting on Tuesday August 6 from 7.30pm at St Andrews Church Hall where Rev Nigel Whitehouse will be the guest speaker.

Archant

Whittlesey Women's Institute members lined up for the camera as the group celebrates its 100th anniversary.

During the course of the year the members of Whittlesey WI are celebrating the milestone with a number of events.

In April local magician Ricky Locke kicked off the party celebrations while at the most recent meeting members gathered for the official photograph for the archives.

You may also want to watch:

Other events for the year include a WI exhibition at Whittlesey Library and the unveiling of an embroidered WI wall covering in St Marys Church.

Produce stalls are the main staple of the WI and the ladies will be involved at the Whittlesey Festival in September and the town's extravaganza in December. A WI outing is also planned for September.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday August 6 from 7.30pm at St Andrews Church Hall. Reverend Nigel Whitehouse will be guest speaker.

New members are always welcome. Contact president Julie Windle on 01733 204445 for more details.

Most Read

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Eat off! Shooters American Diner show off their GIANT 10 pancake eating challenge and no one in March can complete it

Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook

Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

“It’s something I feel I must do”: Fen cyclist looks to make an impact by tackling 250-mile vegan challenge

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Showers didn’t spoil the fun at Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Most Read

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Eat off! Shooters American Diner show off their GIANT 10 pancake eating challenge and no one in March can complete it

Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook

Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

“It’s something I feel I must do”: Fen cyclist looks to make an impact by tackling 250-mile vegan challenge

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Showers didn’t spoil the fun at Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two anglers caught fishing at Littleport without a licence among five caught in Cambridgeshire and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,800

Anglers found guilty of fishing offences in Cambridgeshire have been ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling almost £1,800.

Funding for programme that helps support teachers in Fenland

A residential programme that helps support teachers at two Fenland schools has been awarded a share of £75,000. Zachary Parsons, a teacher at Neale-Wade Academy, took part in the PTI. Picture: BLJ London

Wisbech celebrates another hugely successful Rose Fair that culminated with the town coming together for the traditional parade through the streets

Rose Fair Parade 2019: Saturday was the successful culmination of this year's Rose Fair at Wisbech as the streets were packed for the annual parade organised by the Round Table. A few showers failed to deter one of the biggest crowds for years. Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire churches get cash clawed back from criminals to start community projects - including a health group in Chatteris

Chatteris Parish Church that is to get £2,000 from Proceeds of Crime funding to support a local health group. Picture' ARCHANT

Whittlesey Women’s Institute members celebrate their 100 year anniversary

Whittlesey Women's Institute line up for the camera as part of their 1919-2019 celebrations. A few ladies were missing but they welcome any prospective members to the next meeting on Tuesday August 6 from 7.30pm at St Andrews Church Hall where Rev Nigel Whitehouse will be the guest speaker.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists