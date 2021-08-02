Gallery

Published: 12:18 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 12:32 PM August 2, 2021

Nearly 90 people 'signed' up to take part in this year's Whittlesey Yard Sale, which raised over £1,400 for causes including Defibrillators For All. - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio/RWT Photography

From the helm of a ship to children’s toys, the second Whittlesey Yard Sale proved successful yet again raising over £1,400.

Stallholders from the town, as well as surrounding villages including Coates and Eastrea, joined in the second annual event, organised by Sandra Donnachie where each paid £10 ahead to charity.

Last year’s event saw £1,000 received in donations, but from this year’s showcase on Sunday, August 1, over £1,400 had been raised for different causes, including charity Defibrillators For All.

One resident who took part in the yard sale said that despite the mixed weather, they would most certainly do it again.

“It’s a tried – and for Whittlesey tested – formula and on Sunday nearly 90 homes ‘signed’ to take part,” they said.

“But as one of those who helped to organise the day noted ‘sorry I wasn’t able to control the weather folks’ and indeed that was the case.”

The resident added: “By the time the intermittent rain had decided to pack up and go away, it was a case of mixed results for the eager vendors.

“But all agreed they would do it again – Brits taking on the weather and donating to a good cause at the same time did what the sun was late doing.”

