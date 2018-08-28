Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March man guilty of ‘completely unprovoked and vicious’ stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:07 21 December 2018

March man Jamie Thomas stabbed a father of one, unprovoked, in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. He has been given an indefinite hospital order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

March man Jamie Thomas stabbed a father of one, unprovoked, in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. He has been given an indefinite hospital order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

A March man who, unprovoked, stabbed a father of one in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival has been given an indefinite hospital order.

A March man who, unprovoked, stabbed a father of one in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival has been given an indefinite hospital order. This was the knife that was used in the incident. Picture: CAMBS COPS.A March man who, unprovoked, stabbed a father of one in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival has been given an indefinite hospital order. This was the knife that was used in the incident. Picture: CAMBS COPS.

Jamie Thomas, 23, confronted Campbell MacKay, 37, as he walked away from the festival with a friend at about 3pm on January 13.

Thomas, who knew Mr MacKay’s friend but not him, began trying to goad both men into having a fight.

They refused and Mr MacKay, a father-of-one, tried to calm the situation but Thomas responded by producing a knife and plunging it into his stomach.

March man guilty of unprovoked stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. This is the scene of the stabbing. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.March man guilty of unprovoked stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. This is the scene of the stabbing. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Thomas fled the scene in Market Street and police officers who were nearby, and on patrol for the festival, came to Mr MacKay’s aid.

Other officers saw Thomas running away and followed as he turned into Queen Street and then into a restaurant.

He was found in the kitchen, having just washed the knife.

March man guilty of unprovoked stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. This is the scene of the stabbing. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.March man guilty of unprovoked stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. This is the scene of the stabbing. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Thomas pleaded guilty to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on November 2 after being declared fit to do so by a judge at Peterborough Crown Court.

On Friday December 21 at the same court, Thomas was told he would serve an indefinite hospital order until a time when he could show experts and a tribunal that he was fit for release and not a threat to the public.

Judge Matthew Lowe described him as being “someone who is capable of causing someone serious harm”.

Speaking today, Mr MacKay, who is a bricklayer, said: “It was scary. Blood was coming out of me and I felt queasy.

“The air ambulance was called and although it wasn’t needed I knew it must be serious.

“You see it on TV but you don’t expect it at a local festival. It was horrible and there were little children around who could see what had happened.

“I was just worried and scared. I didn’t have a clue what was going to happen. I was in hospital with blood coming out of me.”

Mr MacKay said he was still having operations as a consequence of the injury and had been off work for eight months since the attack - only working for six-and-a-half weeks in total.

“It was a shock because it’s a family festival”, he added. “I was just breaking up a confrontation and this happened. It feels now like there’s a big part of me that’s never going to come back because I’m on edge all the time.”

DC Mark Bates, who investigated, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and vicious assault on a man who was simply trying to enjoy a day out at a popular local festival.

“The victim recovered from serious injuries but they will have lasting effects and the attack itself could have had far more serious consequences.

“The sentence reflects this and people will be safer with Thomas in a secure hospital setting.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 100mph police chase through Benwick is disqualified. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington is in the bottom five primary schools in Cambridgeshire.

Five years and five months jail for the March man who was a van driver by day but by night joined and worked with Neo-Nazi sympathisers

Nathan Pryke of March (left) who admitted membership of banned neo-Nazi group National Action. He was jailed for five years and five months. The other images are part of those released by police showing other group members, also convicted and jailed. Picture: WEST MIDLANDS POLICE

Most Read

Trip down the Amazon inspires Bexley couple to come up with boardgame

Natalie Podd came up with the idea for the trivia game while travelling in South America with boyfriend Ceri Price. Photo: Natalie Podd

Erith and Abbey Wood sentenced to almost 30 years in jail after £50,000 Strood raid

George Brockett

Asthma: The number of Bexley children admitted to hospital

Samantha Walker, director of research and policy at Asthma UK, said: “It is extremely distressing that the rate of children and teenagers admitted to hospital because of their asthma is on the rise.

Bromley and Bexley burglars jailed over spate of car thefts off drives

David Andrews, Huseyin Huseyin, David Smith, Freddie Mockler, Perry Rye and David Cakebread have all been jailed. Photo: Met Police

Dog walkers would happily pay to use Bexley’s parks, says councillor

Cllr Alan Downing suggested many dog walkers would be happy to pay a small charge to use Bexley's parks. Picture: Chris Young/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Cambs Times

March man guilty of ‘completely unprovoked and vicious’ stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

March man Jamie Thomas stabbed a father of one, unprovoked, in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. He has been given an indefinite hospital order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Winter wonderland shop fronts win best dressed windows in March

Winter wonderland shop front wins best dressed window in March for Thing-Me-Bobs. Picture: Peter Treglown

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough died over the last five years, figures show

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have lost their lives over the past five years, according to official estimates. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

Here’s something to get you in the festive mood from March Can’t Sing Choir

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists