Food donated to NHS and other good causes by WHSmith after stores close amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:08 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 02 April 2020

WHSmith stores across Cambridgeshire are donating confectionary and Easter Eggs to good causes across the county.

WHSmith stores across Cambridgeshire are donating confectionary and Easter Eggs to good causes across the county.

WHSmith stores across Cambridgeshire have donated confectionary, Easter Eggs and other food items to good causes across the county after closing due to the coronavirus.

The retailer, with shops in March, Wisbech and Ely, has sent care packages of left-over stock to NHS staff, local emergency services and community organisations.

One donation was made from the now closed March store which has donated goods to the March Coronavirus Support Group, including sweets and Easter Eggs.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary we’re also treated from the Ely store which handed over more chocolates, sweets and Easter Eggs.

A spokesman for WHSmith said: “We have taken the decision to keep some stores open in the specific communities that most need our services at this time.

“These include our stores in hospitals, so we can continue to support NHS staff by serving them food and drinks, and our stores on the high street that host Post Offices.

“We have temporarily closed all our other stores, and following this, have made a number of donations of confectionery, Easter eggs and other food items to the NHS, local emergency services and school communities across the UK.”

