Advanced search

General Election 2019: Why are we having a general election?

04 December, 2019 - 17:06
Here are the general election candidates for North East Cambridgeshire on December 12. Steve Barclay, Diane Boyd, Ruth Johnson and Rupert Moss-Eccardt. Picture: ARCHANT/ HARRY RUTTER

Here are the general election candidates for North East Cambridgeshire on December 12. Steve Barclay, Diane Boyd, Ruth Johnson and Rupert Moss-Eccardt. Picture: ARCHANT/ HARRY RUTTER

Archant

A snap general election was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a bid to secure a working majority to "get Brexit done".

The PM doesn't have enough MPs to easily pass new laws and politicians are divided whether to leave or remain.

The UK voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum but it has still not happened.

More than three years on, some people would prefer another referendum while others just want to leave or cancel Brexit altogether.

The next general election was due to be in 2022, but Parliament agreed to hold an early election.

Mr Johnson hopes the election will increase the number of Conservative MPs, making his Brexit plans easier to achieve.

You may also want to watch:

He hopes to be more popular with leave voters who could see Labour and the Liberal Democrats as offering another delay to Brexit.

Voting takes place at local polling stations on Thursday December 12.

Most Read

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

‘I’m the father of two sons… one was born a girl’: Father opens up about LGBT+ charity helping son’s transition

Cambridgeshire dad Terry Furlong (centre) has opened up about a LGBT+ charity helping with his son’s transition (Noah - right). Picture: Supplied/Kite Trust

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Most Read

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

‘I’m the father of two sons… one was born a girl’: Father opens up about LGBT+ charity helping son’s transition

Cambridgeshire dad Terry Furlong (centre) has opened up about a LGBT+ charity helping with his son’s transition (Noah - right). Picture: Supplied/Kite Trust

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Latest from the Cambs Times

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

General Election 2019: NE Cambs Labour candidate Diane Boyd vows to fix ‘broken promises’

General Election 2019: NE Cambs Labour candidate Diane Boyd vows to fix ‘broken promises’. She went to meet residents in Southwell Road, Wisbech. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

General Election 2019: Lib Dems’ Rupert Moss-Eccardt wants to stop brexit, improve youth services in Fenland and increase the local police force

Stopping Brexit, improving youth services across Fenland and increasing the local police force are the main aims of Rupert Moss-Eccardt, who is the Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Cambridgeshire in the upcoming General Election. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

General Election 2019: Steve Barclay’s aims to improve local transport links, invest in local health services and increase funding for schools and local sports

Steve Barclay (Conservatives) is standing for North East Cambridgeshire in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Archant/File

General Election 2019: NE Cambs Green Party candidate Ruth Johnson to campaign for cleaner air and safer roads

General Election 2019: NE Cambs Green Party candidate Ruth Johnson to campaign for cleaner air and safer roads. Picture: FENLAND GREEN PARTY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists