A snap general election was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a bid to secure a working majority to "get Brexit done".

The PM doesn't have enough MPs to easily pass new laws and politicians are divided whether to leave or remain.

The UK voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum but it has still not happened.

More than three years on, some people would prefer another referendum while others just want to leave or cancel Brexit altogether.

The next general election was due to be in 2022, but Parliament agreed to hold an early election.

Mr Johnson hopes the election will increase the number of Conservative MPs, making his Brexit plans easier to achieve.

He hopes to be more popular with leave voters who could see Labour and the Liberal Democrats as offering another delay to Brexit.

Voting takes place at local polling stations on Thursday December 12.