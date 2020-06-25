‘Great news’ for Wicksteed Park after fundraiser to save theme park tops £120k

An online fundraiser to save Britain's oldest theme park Wicksteed Park has topped the £120,000 mark.

An online appeal to save Britain’s oldest theme park – popular with families in Cambridgeshire – has raised more than £120,000.

An online fundraiser to save Britain's oldest theme park Wicksteed Park has topped the £120,000 mark.

Donations have poured in from all over after it was announced that Wicksteed Park had entered administration and more than 100 jobs had been lost.

Backed by the Wicksteed Charitable Trust a small group of employees has formed a new company to try and safeguard the future of the park.

The news came amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and bosses say they fell into an “unprecedented and totally unforeseen set of circumstances”.

Today the park announced on social media that an online crowdfunding appeal had raised more than £120,000 and the park’s future is looking brighter.

A spokesman said: “Great news to start the day. Today’s fundraising total has topped the £120,000 mark and is now, including gift aid, £120,531.

“Rest assured, we are listening to your ideas and suggestions about things you would like to see open at the park and are working hard to see what is achievable and when.

“Thanks to everyone for your continued support.”

Wicksteed Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire, was opened in 1921 and faced a bleak future as a result of the Covid-19 impact on the leisure industry.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/wicksteedcharitabletrust