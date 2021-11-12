From left: Trevor Melton, from FDC's grounds maintenance contractor Tivoli; Phil Hughes, FDC's head of leisure and open spaces, Cllr Peter Murphy and Mark Wakefield from Tivoli. - Credit: FDC

Around 6,000 square metres has been prepared in a bid to increase the number of wildflowers across Fenland.

Fenland Council (FDC) were on hand at the Manor field in Whittlesey on November 9 as they helped prepare a wildflower meadow in the field.

It is the first in a series of projects as FDC aims to plant more wildflowers to help increase biodiversity in the area.

Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Wildflowers are vital for our ecosystem, providing pollinators such as bees and butterflies with food, shelter and places to breed.

“They also play an important role in winter as a source of food for birds and small mammals.

“They will provide much-needed splashes of colour to the district – making our communities even more attractive places to live.”

FDC is now assessing further sites across the district to see if wildflowers can be planted there.