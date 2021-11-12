News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Fenland to explode with colour as wildflower project gets underway

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:20 PM November 12, 2021
Fenland Council at the Manor Field in Whittlesey

From left: Trevor Melton, from FDC's grounds maintenance contractor Tivoli; Phil Hughes, FDC's head of leisure and open spaces, Cllr Peter Murphy and Mark Wakefield from Tivoli. - Credit: FDC

Around 6,000 square metres has been prepared in a bid to increase the number of wildflowers across Fenland. 

Fenland Council (FDC) were on hand at the Manor field in Whittlesey on November 9 as they helped prepare a wildflower meadow in the field. 

It is the first in a series of projects as FDC aims to plant more wildflowers to help increase biodiversity in the area. 

Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Wildflowers are vital for our ecosystem, providing pollinators such as bees and butterflies with food, shelter and places to breed.   

“They also play an important role in winter as a source of food for birds and small mammals.  

“They will provide much-needed splashes of colour to the district – making our communities even more attractive places to live.” 

FDC is now assessing further sites across the district to see if wildflowers can be planted there. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Delivery driver crashes through front window of house
  2. 2 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
  3. 3 Two minute silence observed across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 RAF memorial finally unveiled as Chatteris remembers on Armistice Day
  2. 5 Long-serving Eileen given fond farewell after 58-year service
  3. 6 Man who beat women and stole goods worth nearly £600 in court
  4. 7 Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes
  5. 8 Demand keeps soaring for food waste firm after 10 years in business
  6. 9 ‘Savage and shocking’ stabbing inside prison 
  7. 10 Valuables stolen from minibus during football match
Wildflowers
Fenland District Council
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Avenue, March, where neighbours have been evacuated following discovery of a bomb in a garden. 

Updated

World War 2 grenade causes evacuation

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Alan Desmond, of Chapel Lane, Chatteris, charged in connection with class A and B drug offences in Cambridgeshire.

Cambs Live

Man charged in connection with Cambs drug dealing offences

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The work starting on Thursday (November 11) in March town centre is part of the March Future High Streets Fund.

Fenland District Council

Preparation work underway in first step of plans to transform town

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
King's Dyke crossing from the air

Cambs Live

Jones the bridge builder makes fantastic progress

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon