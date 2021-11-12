Fenland to explode with colour as wildflower project gets underway
- Credit: FDC
Around 6,000 square metres has been prepared in a bid to increase the number of wildflowers across Fenland.
Fenland Council (FDC) were on hand at the Manor field in Whittlesey on November 9 as they helped prepare a wildflower meadow in the field.
It is the first in a series of projects as FDC aims to plant more wildflowers to help increase biodiversity in the area.
Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Wildflowers are vital for our ecosystem, providing pollinators such as bees and butterflies with food, shelter and places to breed.
“They also play an important role in winter as a source of food for birds and small mammals.
“They will provide much-needed splashes of colour to the district – making our communities even more attractive places to live.”
FDC is now assessing further sites across the district to see if wildflowers can be planted there.
