Brexit Party candidate for NE Cambs Paul Bullen waiting for decision by Nigel Farage over whether he can fight Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay

PUBLISHED: 11:24 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 31 October 2019

Paul Bullen waiting for decision on whether he can stand as Brexit Party candidate in NE Cambs. Picture; ARCHANT

Paul Bullen, the former leader of the UKIP group on Cambridgeshire County Council, is playing a "wait to hear" few days before it is decided for him whether he can fight NE Cambs for the Brexit Party.

Mr Bullen is out of the country but will return over the weekend to find out whether his new party of choice will fight all, most or only a handful of Parliamentary seats.

In August he was selected by the Brexit Party to take on Brexit Secretary and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay.

But that decision is for now out of his hands as Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage ponders his next move. Speculation is that the Brexit Party could support the Conservatives by fighting as few as 20 seats in the general election.

"At the moment we are still planning to fight every seat but as everyone knows that could change," Mr Bullen told me today.

Between 2013 and 2017 he led UKIP through what might be termed its finest hour in Cambridgeshire having won 12 seats on the county council.

But with that now a dim and distant memory (UKIP lost all their seats) and a failed bid to become the elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bullen had been hoping to stand for the Brexit Party as their candidate for NE Cambs.

