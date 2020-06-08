Man who stole car after travelling 137 miles from Huddersfield to Whittlesey was uninsured, disqualified and over legal limit

According to Google Maps the 137-mile journey would have taken two-and-a-half-hours.

A man who travelled 137 miles from Huddersfield to Whittlesey has been charged with taking a car without the owner’s consent, drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

William Flatt, of New Hey Road, Huddersfiled, was arrested on the A605 after reports he had stolen a car from Whittlesey.

When officers stopped him, they carried out a routine roadside breath test where Flatt blew 90 – the legal limit is 35.

The 32-year-old has since been charged with various driving offences after being arrested on Saturday night (June 6) in Whittlesey.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 16.