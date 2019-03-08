Gallery

Drone images show construction of £9.3m assisted living development in Whittlesey

New drone images show the construction of a £9.3 million assisted living development in Whittlesey, which will have 60 apartments and is due to open in January. Picture: LONGHURST GROUP. Archant

New drone images show the construction of a £9.3 million assisted living development in Whittlesey, which will have 60 apartments and is due to open in January.

The building, which is a fully rented scheme, was originally due to open in October but is now expected to be completed in January.

The development has received support from Cambridgeshire County Council, Fenland District Council and Homes England, which has provided £3.6m of funding.

The project is being delivered by Peterborough-based Axiom Housing Association - part of Longhurst Group and builders Lindum Group

When finished, Willow Court will offer 47 one-bedroom apartments and 13 two-bedroom properties as well as a residents' lounge, restaurant, hair salon and therapy room, micro-shop and communal gardens.

An open event was held at Whittlesey Christian Church last month ahead of the opening.

For more information about Willow Court, visit www.longhurst-group.org.uk/willowcourt