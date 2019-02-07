Advanced search

Electricals and archery equipment worth thousands stolen from Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington

07 February, 2019 - 16:12
Police are investgating a break in at the Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington. Thousands of pounds worth of goods have been stolen belonging to both the club and to the archery club based there. Picture; GOOGLE

Archant

Losses could total more than £25,000 at a Wimblington sports club following the theft of lawnmowers, electrical goods and archery equipment.

Officials at the Parkfield Sports Club described the thefts as “soul destroying”,

Five garages at the Chapel Lane club were looted after the padlocks were smashed open at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, February 5.

As well as field maintenance equipment, thousands of pounds worth of archery gear was taken from the local club who use the field during the break-in.

A club spokesman said: “It is soul destroying, so many people rely on this club and use our facilities. Now we will go months without the equipment.

“It affects everyone and especially the archery club; they must have lost £20,000. I’m honestly upset for them and the club members.”

He said Parkfield would now go through their inventory to see exactly what has been taken – they believe that the thieves “knew what they came for”.

The spokesman added: “It is just sad as we need this equipment for business. I’d say the people [thieves] saw us using the lawnmowers and knew what they came for.”

Police were called to the sports club at around 7.45am the next day after the damage was spotted. They confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a burglary at Parkfield Sports Club. Four outbuildings had been broken into and items worth several thousand pounds were taken.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may help police with their investigation should call 101 quoting the reference 35/8715/19

