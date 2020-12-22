Baubles stolen from Christmas tree
- Credit: WIMBLINGTON CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GROUP FACEBOOK
Volunteers who help light up Wimblington each Christmas are 'upset’ after baubles were been stolen from the village’s Christmas tree.
The Wimblington Christmas Lights Group said a resident spotted that some baubles were taken from the village Christmas tree by five youths (three girls and two boys)”.
They added that “one bauble was left smashed on Addison Road and another two were deposited in the hedge of the post office”.
The group have since reported the incident to police - along with CCTV footage which, they say, shows the culprits playing catch and football with the baubles.
A spokesperson for the group said: The Christmas lights and decorations are funded purely from donations of Wimblington residents and business.
“They are put up and taken down with great care every year by a group of volunteers and this year has been quite tough due to Covid-19 restrictions.
“They are there for everyone to enjoy and it is particularly upsetting when something like this happens.”
Meanwhile, in Mepal, a culprit was identified after villagers discovered that Christmas lights had been chopped.
And, last month, there was a foiled attempt to remove a Christmas lights pole in Doddington.
