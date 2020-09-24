Dangerous driving arrest after three-vehicle collision leaves 10 people injured

Ten people have been injured and one man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a three-vehicle collision on the A141 at the junction with the B1093 near Wimblington. The crash happened at Old Station Way. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Ten people have been injured and one man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a three-vehicle collision in Fenland.

Police were called at 6.35am on Thursday September 24 with reports of a crash involving three vehicles on the A141 at the junction with the B1093 near Wimblington.

The vehicles involved were a Ford Transit, a Renault Trafic and a Volkswagen Kombi which was towing a trailer.

A 49-year-old man from Wisbech, who was driving the Renault, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Officers, paramedics and the air ambulance attended the scene. Two people were seriously injured, but police said no one is believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information regarding this collision should speak to an operator via the police online web-chat quoting incident 45 of September 24 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

If you do not have access a computer, please dial 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.