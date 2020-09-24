Advanced search

Updated

Dangerous driving arrest after three-vehicle collision leaves 10 people injured

PUBLISHED: 09:16 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 24 September 2020

Ten people have been injured and one man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a three-vehicle collision on the A141 at the junction with the B1093 near Wimblington. The crash happened at Old Station Way. Picture: DAN MASON

Ten people have been injured and one man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a three-vehicle collision on the A141 at the junction with the B1093 near Wimblington. The crash happened at Old Station Way. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

Ten people have been injured and one man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a three-vehicle collision in Fenland.

Police were called at 6.35am on Thursday September 24 with reports of a crash involving three vehicles on the A141 at the junction with the B1093 near Wimblington.

The vehicles involved were a Ford Transit, a Renault Trafic and a Volkswagen Kombi which was towing a trailer.

You may also want to watch:

A 49-year-old man from Wisbech, who was driving the Renault, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Officers, paramedics and the air ambulance attended the scene. Two people were seriously injured, but police said no one is believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information regarding this collision should speak to an operator via the police online web-chat quoting incident 45 of September 24 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

If you do not have access a computer, please dial 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Whitemoor prison officer tells jurors how he fought off inmates in alleged terror attack

Dranatic scenes, pixelated, showing events inside Whitemoor Prison after a prison officer was attacked.

Dangerous driving arrest after three-vehicle collision leaves 10 people injured

Ten people have been injured and one man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a three-vehicle collision on the A141 at the junction with the B1093 near Wimblington. The crash happened at Old Station Way. Picture: DAN MASON

Globally renowned expert on tunnel engineering recommended to chair CAM delivery company

Lord Robert Mair, a civil engineer recognised internationally as an authority on major infrastructure projects involving tunnelling, has been recommended for the role of chair of the delivery company for the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM). Picture: COMBINED AUTHORITY

Police and partners will hold a live domestic abuse Q&A session

Cambridgeshire Police to hold live Q and A session on Domestic Violence PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police

All you need to know about the new coronavirus contact tracing app

A screenshot of the coronavirus contact tracing app which is launching across England and Wales in what the Health Secretary has called