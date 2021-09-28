News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Villagers toast season success with annual awards night

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:38 PM September 28, 2021   
Wimblington Cricket Club awards night 2021

Wimblington Cricket Club's senior and junior players capped off the 2021 season with their annual awards night. - Credit: Wimblington CC

There was silverware aplenty for Wimblington Cricket Club as they capped off the 2021 Cambs League season with their annual awards. 

Both the senior and junior teams held their presentation evenings this month at their Parkfield Sports Club home. 

For the seniors, the departing Jack Dent won a loyalty award while Josh Fox picked up the all-round performance trophy. 

Youngsters Bailey King and Fabian Hollamby were named players’ player and manager’s player respectively, while Charlie Kemp won the most improved award. 

Wimblington CC youngsters Bailey King and Fabian Hollamby

Bailey King (left) and Fabian Hollamby (right with their junior awards. - Credit: Wimblington CC

“It all went brilliantly and from where they were to where they are now is massive,” junior coach Paul Cole said. 

You may also want to watch:

Wimblington CC are looking to set up a women’s team in the near future – to join or for more details on the club, call Paul on 07904 900554 or Paul King on 01354 740041. 

AWARD WINNERS 

Seniors: Jack Dent (loyalty award); Callum Fountain (funniest Sunday moment); Marcus Larham (Martin Dent memorial trophy); Jay Cole (most improved player Saturday team & manager’s player Sunday); Rob Kemp (players’ player Saturday and Sunday & batsman Saturday); Glyn Wilson (funniest Saturday moment); Leon Walker (bowling Sunday & clubman award; Josh Fox (batting Sunday, bowling Saturday & all-round Saturday and Sunday); Harvey Payne (most improved Sunday); Poppy Cole (captain’s player Saturday); Paul King (chairman’s award). 

Juniors: Bailey King (players’ player); Fabian Hollamby (manager’s player); Charlie Kemp (most improved player). 

