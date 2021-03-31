Published: 5:22 PM March 31, 2021

Two days after it started, firefighters are still at the Datashredders blaze in Wimblington.

A crew from Ramsey are currently working with on-site staff to break up the paper bales and extinguish the remaining small pockets of fire.

Crews were called to the fire on Eastwood Industrial Estate at 9.53am on Monday March 29.

More than 50 firefighters, including crews from March, Chatteris, Wisbech, Ely, Ramsey, Huntingdon, Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Cottenham, along with the north roaming fire engine, attended the scene.

Crews from Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Suffolk and RAF Alconbury also attended the incident.

Firefighters arrived to find well developed fire involving an industrial building.

Crews worked hard to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to other buildings. They were also assisted by staff at the site who used diggers to break up bales of paper.

Datashredders provides shredding services for industries that deal with large amounts of sensitive data such as legal practices, healthcare providers and other public sectors.