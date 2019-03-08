Advanced search

Wimblington ladies keep fit group arrive in style for annual Easter bonnet lunch

PUBLISHED: 15:11 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 15 April 2019

Wimblington ladies keep fit group arrive in style for annual Easter bonnet lunch. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Beautiful bonnets decorated with chicks, daffodils and eggs were on display as ladies from a keep fit group met for their annual Easter lunch.

Wimblington Keep Fit's ladies graced The Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March this afternoon (April 15).

Twenty-four lively ladies, who meet every Monday at Wimblington Parish Hall, also enjoy lunch at the hotel on two other occasions throughout the year.

They donned colourful creations of headwear all decorated with joyful colours of spring.

The group, run by Margaret Moulton and Christina Sibley, have been holding the luncheon for more than 10 years.

The oldest member of their group is 89, but Christina and Margaret say the group isn't just about keeping fit but having a good time too.

Margaret said: “We always look forward to our lunch here and the gathering.

“There are some lovely creations and the ladies always make their hats look so unique.

“There is a lot of effort put into these bonnets and people always ask if they'll see us appear in the newspaper.”

