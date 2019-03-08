Advanced search

Buzz Lightyear and green soldiers from Toy Story parachute into the Fens to open the giant summer maize at Skylark Garden Centre

PUBLISHED: 15:55 18 July 2019

Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.

© North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris

© North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris

Parachutists dressed as Buzz Lightyear and green soldiers from Toy Story parachuted in to officially open the giant Toy Story tribute maize maze at Skylark Garden Centre, Wimblington today.

Edenham Pre-School join Buzz and Woody for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high. Pictured L2R Otto Fox (4), Eric (4) Amelia (4) and Evie (4) navigating the Maze Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.Edenham Pre-School join Buzz and Woody for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high. Pictured L2R Otto Fox (4), Eric (4) Amelia (4) and Evie (4) navigating the Maze Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.

Edward Gowler and his team at Skylark Garden Centre haven painstakingly cut over 3km of pathways in their 12 acre field of maize plants.

The paths have been carefully cut out using GPS technology and when viewed form the air the shapes of Buzz Lightyear and Woody are revealed.

The paths also form a maze for visitors to get lost in. The images of Buzz & Woody are over 150 metres (500 feet) tall and are believed to be the biggest Toy Story images ever created.

Parachutists from the North London Skydiving Centre located next to Skylark dressed as Buzz Lightyear and green Toy Story soldiers to parachute in as part of the opening events.

Parachutists from the North London Skydiving Centre located next to Skylark dressed as Buzz Lightyear and green Toy Story soldiers to parachute above the maze. Pictured Augustin Mera (Buzz), Left Matt Summers and Right Graham Ablett. Wimblington, March Tuesday 16 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.Parachutists from the North London Skydiving Centre located next to Skylark dressed as Buzz Lightyear and green Toy Story soldiers to parachute above the maze. Pictured Augustin Mera (Buzz), Left Matt Summers and Right Graham Ablett. Wimblington, March Tuesday 16 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.

Children met Buzz and Woody at the maze and were first to explore the labyrinth of pathways.

Edward Gowler of Skylark said: "It is nearly 25 years since Toy Story first came out and broke new ground in film animation.

"With the 4th film in the franchise opening last month, I wanted to create my own tribute to these iconic Toy Story characters."

The Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard open to visitors on Saturday July 20 and will be open daily until Tuesday September 3. For details visit www.skylark-events.co.uk.

Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard is open daily from 10am - 5pm (last entry 4pm) Saturday 20 July to Tuesday 3 September 2019.

As well as the Maize Maze there are also a range of activities including the Pesky Pigeons tractor trailer ride, King's Coop Castle with three mega slides, pig racing, pedal go-karts, jumping pillow and more.

Admission Prices: Adults £10.00, Children (3-15) £12.00, Family (2+2 or 1+3) £42.00, Children under 3 Free. Free parking.

Parachutists from the North London Skydiving Centre located next to Skylark dressed as Buzz Lightyear and green Toy Story soldiers to parachute above the maze. Buzz AKA Agustin Mera jumps to infinity and beyond. Wimblington, March Tuesday 16 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.Parachutists from the North London Skydiving Centre located next to Skylark dressed as Buzz Lightyear and green Toy Story soldiers to parachute above the maze. Buzz AKA Agustin Mera jumps to infinity and beyond. Wimblington, March Tuesday 16 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.

Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.

Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.

Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.

Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.

Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett and Joe Brown dress as Woody and Buzz for the Maize Maze Launch showing Toy Story at over 150mtrs high, Wimblington, March Thursday 18 July 2019. Picture by North London Skydive Centre / Terry Harris.

