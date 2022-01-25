Improve your selfies and photographs by joining new group
- Credit: PETER JAMES
Do you enjoy taking selfies and photographs and want to learn more of what to do with them once taken?
Then come along to Wimblington Photogroup and enjoy a photographic evening on Friday January 28.
The group embraces all aspects of photography and every stage of photographry - from beginners to the more experienced, exploring all aspects of photography.
There will be regular photographic competitions and changes to pictures can be bought about with members' own camera editing suite.
However, group leader Peter James said he will lean towards using Adobe Photoshop elements.
"Come along and enjoy a pleasant evening with like-minded people," he said.
"If you don’t know the answer, the group could well help you."
Most Read
- 1 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
- 2 Two escape unhurt after car plunges into river
- 3 Café holds 'heavy heart' as it announces closure
- 4 Family run tea room closes after 10 years in business
- 5 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town
- 6 Bungalow fire in town was ‘accidental’
- 7 Cigarette butt in stolen car puts burglar behind bars
- 8 ‘She’s always smiling’ - Connie marks 100th birthday
- 9 Last gasp equaliser saves March Town blushes on derby day
- 10 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
For more information, email pfcrjames30@gmail.com
The group, which is sponsored by Healthy Fenland and others, will meet fortnightly at Wimblington Parish Hall from 7-9pm.
Admission costs £3 per session. There is no annual fee, just pay as and when you come along. Refreshments are supplied.