Wimblington Photogroup launches at Wimblington Parish Hall on Friday January 28. This is one of group leader Peter James' photos. - Credit: PETER JAMES

Do you enjoy taking selfies and photographs and want to learn more of what to do with them once taken?

Then come along to Wimblington Photogroup and enjoy a photographic evening on Friday January 28.

The group embraces all aspects of photography and every stage of photographry - from beginners to the more experienced, exploring all aspects of photography.

There will be regular photographic competitions and changes to pictures can be bought about with members' own camera editing suite.

However, group leader Peter James said he will lean towards using Adobe Photoshop elements.

"Come along and enjoy a pleasant evening with like-minded people," he said.

"If you don’t know the answer, the group could well help you."

For more information, email pfcrjames30@gmail.com

The group, which is sponsored by Healthy Fenland and others, will meet fortnightly at Wimblington Parish Hall from 7-9pm.

Admission costs £3 per session. There is no annual fee, just pay as and when you come along. Refreshments are supplied.