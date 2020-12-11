Advanced search

Here’s what these kind-hearted pupils are doing for their community this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:48 11 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 11 December 2020

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington is helping their community this Christmas. Picture: Supplied

A group of kind-hearted pupils are doing a lot for their community this Christmas, including supporting key workers and cheering up the vulnerable.

Primary school students at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington are going above and beyond during the festive season.

Each class recently chose local keyworkers, including police officers and care home staff, to benefit from a free “hamper of goodies”.

A handful of pupils also decided to put pen to paper and draw some pictures in a bid to cheer up some of the county’s most vulnerable and lonely.

Nicola Jones, headteacher, said: “Our children really wanted to say a big thank you to some of our local keyworkers.

“Therefore, each of our classes chose a group of keyworkers to share a hamper of goodies.

“The keyworker groups they chose were; ICU at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Doddington surgery, local police and Askham House in Doddington.

“Some of our children also decided to draw pictures to cheer up members of our community who are lonely and have no family.”

