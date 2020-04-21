Advanced search

Village pub sets up free shop and takeaway service to help self-isolators during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:44 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 21 April 2020

The Anchor Inn in Wimblington has been transformed into a free shop and takeaway service for those having to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE ANCHOR INN AT WIMBLINGTON

The Anchor Inn in Wimblington has been transformed into a free shop and takeaway service for those having to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE ANCHOR INN AT WIMBLINGTON

The Anchor Inn pub in Wimblington has been transformed into a free shop and takeaway service that is offering discounted meals for people who are having to self-isolate during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Clark, pub manager and parish councillor, is offering two hot meals per day to members of the local community who are unable to leave the house as a result of lockdown measures.

The pub is working alongside Helping Wimbo volunteers to deliver the meals, who are also collecting shopping, prescriptions and other essentials for the community.

The pub is also running a small free shop using products donated by local businesses.

Paul said: “In this situation, we are very aware that many in our community will be finding it difficult to source food and other essentials, particularly those forced to self-isolate.

“We are therefore offering two hot meals per day at discounted prices, in an effort to ensure that everyone is provided for.

“We are working with the Helping Wimbo volunteers to offer this service. If anyone is struggling to find food, or other everyday items, please contact them for help.”

