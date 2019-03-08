Advanced search

Wimblington sex offender handed ten month suspended sentence after routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

PUBLISHED: 16:10 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 28 August 2019

Wimblington sex offender Mel Simpkins given ten month suspended sentence after a routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Wimblington sex offender Mel Simpkins given ten month suspended sentence after a routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Archant

A sex offender from Wimblington has been handed a ten month suspended sentence for breaching a previous court order after a routine check at his home uncovered further indecent images of children on his laptop and computer.

Mel Simpkins, of Eastwood End, was visited on December 16 last year (2018) by officers from the north-based Public Protection Unit (PPU) as part of a routine check on registered sex offenders who are managed by the unit.

On this visit to Simpkins' home, five files were found in the 'recycle bin' of Simpkins' computer; deleting internet history is a direct breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). One of these files was deemed to be an indecent image of a child.

Simpkins, 23, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2017 after being convicted of possessing indecent images of children.

DC Jim Howard, from the northern PPU, said: "All registered sex offenders in our county are allocated to a member of our PPU team to be monitored.

You may also want to watch:

"Part of this includes carrying out unannounced visits at their home address, accessing their electronic devices and speaking with them about their daily activity."

On further investigation it was found Simpkins had deleted other content from his laptop, including four indecent images and had also used alias names, which was a breach of the notification requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register.

DC Howard added: "These requirements are in place to protect children and that is why we visit them so regularly to prevent reoffending."

Simpkins, of Eastwood Avenue, Wimblington, pleaded guilty to possession of an indecent image of a child, breaching his SHPO and failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (August 23) to ten months in prison, suspended for two years.

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

More information on sexual offences and the Sex Offenders Register can be found on the force website.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Drug addict worked as gardener for vulnerable woman he’d known for 10 years - and repaid the friendship by stealing more than £8,000 from her

Drug addict David Clowes, of Goodliff Close, Huntingdon, stole £8,020 from a vulnerable woman he befriended and for whom he worked as a part time gardener. CCTV caught him in the act of using the woman’s bank card. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Delays on North Bank near Whittlesey after tractor spills ‘large quantity of grain’ on the road following tyre blowout

Wheat was sent over North Bank road near Whittlesey after a tractor suffered a blowout. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Drug addict worked as gardener for vulnerable woman he’d known for 10 years - and repaid the friendship by stealing more than £8,000 from her

Drug addict David Clowes, of Goodliff Close, Huntingdon, stole £8,020 from a vulnerable woman he befriended and for whom he worked as a part time gardener. CCTV caught him in the act of using the woman’s bank card. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Delays on North Bank near Whittlesey after tractor spills ‘large quantity of grain’ on the road following tyre blowout

Wheat was sent over North Bank road near Whittlesey after a tractor suffered a blowout. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police investigate ex parish council clerk over alleged financial misconduct

Pat Copeman, former Welney parish clerk, pictured right ( green dress) at the opening of the community centre/sports pavilion at Welney. Opened by John Gilbert chairman of the William Marshall Trust. Picture:: ARCHANT

Former West Norfolk parish council clerk under investigation by police for alleged ‘financial misconduct’ going back several years

Pat Copeman, former Welney parish clerk, pictured right ( green dress) at the opening of the community centre/sports pavilion at Welney. Opened by John Gilbert chairman of the William Marshall Trust. Picture:: ARCHANT

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Customers defend ‘honest’ Wisbech shop owner who could lose alcohol licence after being accused of selling illicit tobacco

Kanapathipillai Kumaravel Thivakaran, known as Pepsi, could lose his alcohol licence after Haran’s Best Price, in Norfolk Street, was found to be selling illicit tobacco on two separate occasions with an 18 month gap. Picture; FDC

Athletics: Fenland RC members enjoy Thorney trip

Fenland Running Club members at Thorney (pic Tom Richards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists