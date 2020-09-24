Dangerous driving arrest after three-vehicle collision leaves 10 people injured
PUBLISHED: 09:16 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 24 September 2020
Ten people have been injured and one man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a three-vehicle collision in Fenland.
Police were called at 6.35am today (Thursday September 24) with reports of a crash involving three vehicles on the A141 at the junction with the B1093 near Wimblington.
Officers, paramedics and the air ambulance have attended the scene. Ten people have been injured, two seriously, police say, but at this stage no one is believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
The road remains open, but there is increased congestion.
