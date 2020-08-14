WIN one of six £50 vouchers to spend at Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris - and enjoy big savings on your weekly shop
PUBLISHED: 13:57 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 14 August 2020
HARRY RUTTER
Six lucky readers are going to get the chance to save on their weekly shopping bill in this great, easy to enter competition.
We are offering six vouchers, each worth £50, to spend at Jack’s supermarket, based on Fenland Way, Chatteris.
The store opened to shoppers for the first time nearly two years ago after the Jack’s brand was launched by Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis.
Chatteris was the first and there have since been 11 others Jack’s stores across the county.
Jack’s, part of the Tesco family and named after Tesco founder Jack Cohen, prides itself on offering customers the very best quality products at great value prices and celebrates the very “best of British.”
Jack’s loves the flavours of Britain and is passionate about working with hundreds of regional farmers, growers and producers to create Jack’s fortnightly “Fresh Five” - outstanding deals on fruit and veg.
Whether it’s food, beverages, household products or just a good old bargain, Jack’s has everything you need.
For your chance to win one of six £50 vouchers to spend in store, all you have to do is simply email john.elworthy@archant.co.uk and put Jack’s in the subject header.
Then answer the question: who was Jack’s named after?
Put your name and address into your email and we will pick six winners who will each receive a £50 voucher.
All winners will receive their vouchers in the post.
Closing date for entries is August 31st 2020 and the winners’ names (but not their full addresses) will be published in an edition of this newspaper.
