Budding detectives scour streets of Chatteris as winner of family-fun event is unveiled

CAPTION: Liam Villarosa (centre) was named winner of a prize draw organised by estate agent Ward Gethin Archer and the Rotary Club of Chatteris after holding their 'Buddy's Scavenger Hunt' event in August. Picture: WARD GETHIN ARCHER Archant

The winner of this year's 'Buddy's Scavenger Hunt' has been revealed after families and businesses scoured the streets of Chatteris as part of the annual event.

Estate agent Ward Gethin Archer tasked budding detectives with finding paw prints and collecting each item on Buddy the dog's shopping list from the town's shops in August, including a paperclip.

Participants had to return all items to the estate agent, who arranged the event in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Chatteris.

All participants received a prize and were entered into a prize draw to win a £50 voucher to spend at any of Chatteris' high street shops, with Liam Villarosa the lucky winner.

Lauren Dilworth, director and residential property solicitor at Ward Gethin Archer who organised the scavenger hunt, said: ""As a firm with an office in the centre of town, we really enjoy being part of the local community.

"The scavenger hunt was a lot of fun and helped encourage people to shop locally in Chatteris."