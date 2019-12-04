Gallery

Living Sport Awards 2019: Winners crowned at glitzy Burgess Hall ceremony in St Ives

The winners were crowned at the Living Sport Awards on Thursday, November 28 at Burgess Hall in St Ives. Picture: Supplied/Living Sport Supplied/Living Sport

The results are in and sporting legends from all over the county have been crowned at the annual Living Sport Awards.

John Wroe.

The ceremony was held at Burgess Hall in St Ives on Thursday, November 28 where winners in the 11 categories took to the stage.

Now in its 14th year, sports men and women, coaches, volunteers, young people in sport, schools and businesses are honoured on the night.

Following a formal sit-down dinner, the winners were announced and received their awards from leading industry figures from East Anglia.

Jenny Parker.

The winners were as followed:

- COACH OF THE YEAR:

Andy Matson

Friends of Histon.

- COMMUNITY CLUB OF THE YEAR:

Joint Winners - Three Counties Running Club and Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club

- COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR:

Wellcome Sanger.

Jonathan Evans

- JONNIE PEACOCK AWARD:

Gabriella Wells

Ditton Lodge School.

- IMPACT AWARD:

Danielle Guy, Friends of Histon and Impington Recreation, Jenny Parker

- MATTHEW WARN POWER OF SPORT:

Danielle Guy.

John Wroe

- SCHOOL OF THE YEAR:

Ditton Lodge Primary School

Jonathan Evans.

- SERVICES TO SPORT:

Colin Bedford (Badminton)

- SPORTS PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:

Lucy Warne

- WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR:

Wellcome Sanger Institute

- YOUNG COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR:

Lily Callaghan

- YOUTH SPORTS PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:

Samuel Missin

