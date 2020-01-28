Name the gritter competition winners from the Fens meet the new Cambridgeshire Highways fleet

L-R: Hollie from Westwood, Bailey and Alfie from Cavalry, Thomas from Guyhirn, Thea from Murrow, Jessica from Westwood and Oliver from Glebelands school. Name the gritter competition winners meet the fleet in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/CCC Supplied/CCC

Young 'name the gritter' competition winners from Fenland had the chance to meet the new Cambridgeshire Highways fleet over the weekend.

Grityanna Jones (Jessica from Westwood school) with her Temple of salt. Picture: Supplied/CCC Grityanna Jones (Jessica from Westwood school) with her Temple of salt. Picture: Supplied/CCC

Hundreds of pupils from schools across the Fens sent in their witty names to the county council who had the tough job or narrowing down winners.

Amongst the winning names are Buzz Ice Year, Sheriff of Grittingham, Grit King, Grunty, Grityanna Jones and the Temple of Salt, Alfred the Gritter and Mr Snow Stopper.

Hollie from Westwood, Bailey and Alfie from Cavalry, Thomas from Guyhirn, Thea from Murrow, Jessica from Westwood and Oliver from Glebelands were all crowned winners.

The group gathered at the March Highways Depot on Saturday, January 25 for a photo opportunity and a chance to climb on board the gritters.

Councillor Mathew Shuter, council's chair of the Highways and Infrastructure Committee, said: "The naming competition is part of our yearly engagement with schools on road safety.

"It is a fun, engaging way to familiarise children with the vehicles and their drivers and the fantastic job they do in all weather conditions day or night.

"There have been some real witty suggestions from our primary schools and choosing the winners was difficult.

"But we would like to thank all the children and their schools for taking part in the competition and we are looking forward to welcoming the winners at our depots to officially unveil the new names."