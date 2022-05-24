Wisbech and the Fens represented at St George's Remembrance

Gallery

Wisbech Sea Cadets and Fenland Branch of the Royal Society of St George Royal Society celebrated St George’s Day with a parade at the Cenotaph in London.

Wisbech represented at London parade - Credit: Contributed

Twenty-five cadets and adult instructors travelled to London to participate in the cadet parade in Whitehall.

The Wisbech Sea Cadets joined up with other Sea Cadet units from London, as well as Air and Army cadets to march to the Cenotaph in Whitehall, where they formed up for a service of Remembrance at 11am.

The parade and service of remembrance is organised and facilitated by the national office of the Royal Society of St George, with members of the society travelling from all parts of the country to participate.

Wisbech represented at London parade - Credit: Contributed

Wisbech represented at London parade - Credit: Contributed

Laying the wreath on behalf of the Wisbech Sea Cadets was the Unit Chair Chris Black, and on behalf of the Fenland Branch of the Royal Society of St George, branch Chair Brian Kierman.

Also representing the Fenland branch of the society was Branch Standard Bearer Aubrey Smith, and wife Rosemary.

Others included Chaplain Rev’d David Addington, Roy and Liz McManus, Stephen and Jayne Phillips, Marion Levitt and Sue Clarke, and both organisations Chair’s wife’s Mary Kierman and Rebecca Black.

Wisbech represented at London parade - Credit: Contributed

Following the parade and wreath laying at the Cenotaph, members of the Royal Society of St George went on to lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey, followed by a luncheon.

Wisbech represented at London parade - Credit: Contributed

The Sea Cadets and instructors were provided with a guided tower of London.

Attendance at the parade was made possible by the Fenland Branch of the Royal Society of St George – the Wisbech Sea Cadet unit became affiliated with the Fenland Branch in 2020.

Through the generous support of the Fenland Branch money was raised to fund the transport costs to London for the cadets to participate in the event.

Chaplain of the Wisbech Sea Cadets and also the Fenland Branch of the RSSG, Rev’d David Addington assisted with the arrangements and coordination of both groups with the events team in London.

Fenland branch chair Brian Kierman said “I was pleased to contribute to making this an exciting and memorable Day for the Sea Cadets and their instructors”.

Wisbech Sea Cadets offer opportunities for young people aged 10 to 18, the unit is open Tuesday and Fridays from 7pm to 9pm, and meets at the Wisbech Sea Cadet Unit, 19 Sandyland, Wisbech, PE13 1NX.



