Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack. Picture: ARCHANT. Cambs Fire & Rescue Service

Four bins were set alight in Wisbech yesterday (January 29).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called first to a bin fire on Church Mews, followed by three more on North Brink just before 4.40pm.

A fire service spokesperson said that the cause of the fires was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.