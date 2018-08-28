Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack
PUBLISHED: 10:39 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 30 January 2019
Cambs Fire & Rescue Service
Four bins were set alight in Wisbech yesterday (January 29).
Firefighters were called first to a bin fire on Church Mews, followed by three more on North Brink just before 4.40pm.
A fire service spokesperson said that the cause of the fires was deliberate.
Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.