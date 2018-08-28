Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack

PUBLISHED: 10:39 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 30 January 2019

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack. Picture: ARCHANT.

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack. Picture: ARCHANT.

Cambs Fire & Rescue Service

Four bins were set alight in Wisbech yesterday (January 29).

Firefighters were called first to a bin fire on Church Mews, followed by three more on North Brink just before 4.40pm.

A fire service spokesperson said that the cause of the fires was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

Most Read

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Dental services in Fenland hit crisis point with long delays for appointments and even Wisbech emergency clinic turns away 100 patients a week

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire says the NHS dental service cannot meet demand in Fenland. Picture: HEALTHWATCH CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Peterborough MP and former Cambridgeshire County Council member Fiona Onasanya jailed for three months for lying to police - she plans to appeal

Fiona Onasanya arrives at the Old Bailey, London for sentencing after lying to avoid speeding points. Picture: PA WIRE

Chimney blaze at a March home prompts call to keep chimneys swept regularly

Cambridgeshire Fire crew tackle a blaze in a chimney at a March home

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack. Picture: ARCHANT.

Blonde bombshell Miz Cracker of Ru Paul’s Drag Race to perform at Cambridge LGBT night

Miz Cracker of Ru Paul's Drag race is coming to Vinyl Nightclub in Cambridge for an LGBT night.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists