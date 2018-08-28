Advanced search

Would-be Wisbech burglar caught in the act after entering victim’s garden claimed he was actually looking for his dog

PUBLISHED: 12:10 25 January 2019

Would-be Wisbech burglar Martin Rogers caught in the act after entering victim’s garden in Colvile Road claimed he was actually looking for his dog. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Would-be Wisbech burglar Martin Rogers caught in the act after entering victim’s garden in Colvile Road claimed he was actually looking for his dog. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

A would-be burglar who was caught in the act claimed he was actually looking for his dog.

Martin Rogers, 24, got into the garden of a house in Colvile Road, Wisbech, via a side gate at about 5.30am on Sunday, 7 July, 2017.

However, he disturbed a man in the property who came downstairs and saw Rogers peering through the back window. He claimed to be looking for his lost dog and moved on when asked to leave.

The homeowner later discovered the lock on his shed had been forced open and broken, but nothing had been taken.

Detective Constable, Jon Edwards, who investigated, said: “Rogers knew exactly what he was doing when he entered the victim’s garden: he wasn’t looking for a dog and fully intended to commit a burglary.

“If the homeowner hadn’t disturbed him, he may have been able to carry out his crime and possibly gone on to try to enter the house.”

Rogers, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of attempted burglary at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday January 21 and was given a 13-month sentence, suspended for two years.

