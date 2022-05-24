Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, who is the national Patron of Citizens Advice, visited the Wisbech office of Citizens Advice Rural Cambs.

The Princess spoke to staff and trustees and also met two clients.

Citizens Advice in Wisbech moved to the Queen Mary Centre in October 2021.

Michael Mealing, chair of trustees, said that "being co-located with another charity, the Ferry Project, is working very well and the office is well placed to support the 20 per cent of clients who require one to one, face to face advice."

Other guests included Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council.

He said: “Fenland Council has been a long-time supporter of Citizens Advice and it is good to have their physical presence in the town, particularly at a time when there is an increasing demand for their services",

During her visit Her Royal Highness also presented some long service awards including one to Oonagh Tucker, Advice Service Leader and Benefit Specialist who joined Citizens Advice in 2002.

Citizens Advice Rural Cambs is an independent charity supporting residents in Fenland and Huntingdonshire providing free independent, confidential and impartial advice.