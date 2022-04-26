Wisbech Camera Club hand out trophies to season winners

The winners of the Wisbech and Districts Camera Club trophies - Credit: Wisbech and Districts Camera Club

This week the Wisbech and District Camera Club held their presentation night and handed awards to the winners of the 2021-2022 photography season.

The winners were chosen based on their works from the season.

Receiving awards were Toni Reddy, Pat Ringham, Mike Burns, Robert Stoppard, Judy Hodgson, David Hodgson and vice chairman Maurice Wright and chairman Ronald Whitehead.

Vice Chairman Maurice Wright, his wife and his friend performing folk music at the Wisbech and District Camera Club awards ceremony - Credit: Wisbech and District Camera Club

The trophies were handed out to the winners and attendees then enjoyed a buffet and live folk music on behalf of Maurice Wright, his wife and his friend.

You can find out more about the club and their previous work by visiting their Facebook page.

If you want to get involved with the camera club, the new season will begin in September.

You can contact Ronald Whitehead at 01945 482093 or alternatively you can contact him via email at ronald.whitehead@blueyonder.co.uk