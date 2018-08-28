Advanced search

Wisbech charity A Local Wish hands over £4,000 to Meadowgate Academy’s minibus appeal

PUBLISHED: 09:33 18 December 2018

A minibus appeal at Meadowgate School has seen £4,000 donated by two Wisbech companies who teamed up with a local charity. Picture: A LOCAL WISH

A minibus appeal at Meadowgate School has seen £4,000 donated by two Wisbech companies who teamed up with a local charity.

A Local Wish was set-up by Christina Fitzpatrick of Holiday with Us and Nickie Barwell of Barwell Accountants in 2013 with the aim of supporting good causes to help make wishes come true for those in need.

The school is looking to raise £17,000 so they are able to win support from the variety club of Great Britain’s sunshine coaches fund, who will match–fund whatever is raised.

The current minibus is old, regularly breaks down and is too small to accommodate a class of children, which means they have to travel in different vehicles.

A Local Wish has raised thousands of pounds through a variety of fundraising efforts over the years as well as receiving donations from others who have held charity events.

Christina said: “We would like to thank everyone for their kind donations and for supporting the charity and its events over the years.

“We will continue to accept any donations throughout 2019 in order to support those in the community who need help.

“If anyone would like to hold any charity events on behalf of A Local Wish, we would be pleased to use the funds raised to help change people’s lives in the local area.

“In the past we have made donations to children suffering illnesses such as multiple sclerosis and provided medical equipment to those who need it.

“It was absolutely fantastic to be able to give such a large amount to Meadowgate.

“We know a new minibus will really benefit pupils and enable them to go out on lots of lovely class trips.”

A spokesman for Meadowgate added: “We are really grateful for the donation from A Local Wish.

“This now means that we have £12,000 towards the £17,000.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have had since the appeal was launched, we never expected it to reach this amount so quickly.”

For more information on A Local Wish contact christina@holidaywithus.co.uk or to donate to the minibus appeal contact Meadowgate on 01945 461836

