Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi and MP Steve Barclay with children from Wisbech - Credit: Contributed

Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi was grinning ear to ear during a meeting with school children from Wisbech.

His delight was after reading a book produced by the Orchards Church of England Academy.

Mr Zahawi met the pupils and staff of the academy during their day in London, which included visiting the House of Commons.

Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi and MP Steve Barclay with children from Wisbech - Credit: Contributed

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay welcomed the Wisbech party to London.

Posting photos to Twitter, Mr Zahawi wrote: “Thank you to all the pupils and staff at Orchards Church of England Academy for coming to show me your very own book, The Wisbech Wonder.

“Such an incredibly talented group and I hope you enjoy your day visiting Westminster with my colleague Steve Barclay.”

Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi and MP Steve Barclay with children from Wisbech - Credit: Contributed

Mr Barclay is, of course, an avid reader and great supporter of reading.

His annual Read to Succeed campaign is well under way and books for summer time reading for children across his constituency are on their way.

Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi and MP Steve Barclay with children from Wisbech - Credit: Contributed

Phil Miles, director of Clarion Futures, who have donated £3,000 for this year’s appeal, said: “Enabling children to continue their learning through the summer holidays by giving them access to new books makes such a difference, and we hope that by supporting this campaign we can help inspire the next generation to get reading.”