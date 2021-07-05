Published: 12:50 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM July 5, 2021

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part of a national 'thank you' day yesterday (Sunday July 4). - Credit: Ian Carter

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a 'special' flower festival over the weekend (Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th July) with a simple ‘thank you’ as the main message.

Following what has been a difficult time with the Covid-19 pandemic, and National Thank You Day yesterday (Sunday 4), the church chose the 'thank you' theme to run throughout its flower festival.

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part pf national 'thank you' day yesterday (Sunday July 4) - Credit: Ian Carter

The towns' annual Rose Fair event was cancelled this year, so (Revnd.) Adam Stevenson, at Trinity Methodist Church believed it gave the church an opportunity to offer its thanks to the wider community.

"We have had an excellent weekend welcoming people.

"On Sunday we had a fantastic roast lunch together, it's really lifted our spirits to be open to the community like this again," Adam said.





(Revnd.) Adam Stevenson encouraged people from the church in Wisbech and the community to come and make arrangements for the flower festival as part of national 'thank you' day. - Credit: Ian Carter

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part of national 'thank you' day yesterday (Sunday July 4). - Credit: Ian Carter

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part of national 'thank you' day yesterday (Sunday July 4). - Credit: Ian Carter

You may also want to watch:

Flower arrangements gave thanks to scientists, Covid-19 vaccines, teachers, music, arts and crafts and for family and friends.

The church dedicated its main thank-you, to NHS workers, thanking them for their hard work over the last 18 months.

Trinity Methodist Church displayed a special arrangement to the NHS, thanking them for their hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Ian Carter

(Revnd.) Stevenson said: "We thanked God for everyone who has helped each other in so many ways."



