Church says a 'special thank you' at flower festival
Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a 'special' flower festival over the weekend (Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th July) with a simple ‘thank you’ as the main message.
Following what has been a difficult time with the Covid-19 pandemic, and National Thank You Day yesterday (Sunday 4), the church chose the 'thank you' theme to run throughout its flower festival.
The towns' annual Rose Fair event was cancelled this year, so (Revnd.) Adam Stevenson, at Trinity Methodist Church believed it gave the church an opportunity to offer its thanks to the wider community.
"We have had an excellent weekend welcoming people.
"On Sunday we had a fantastic roast lunch together, it's really lifted our spirits to be open to the community like this again," Adam said.
Flower arrangements gave thanks to scientists, Covid-19 vaccines, teachers, music, arts and crafts and for family and friends.
The church dedicated its main thank-you, to NHS workers, thanking them for their hard work over the last 18 months.
(Revnd.) Stevenson said: "We thanked God for everyone who has helped each other in so many ways."