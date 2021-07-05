News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Church says a 'special thank you' at flower festival

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:50 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 2:22 PM July 5, 2021
Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part of a national 'thank you' day.

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part of a national 'thank you' day yesterday (Sunday July 4). - Credit: Ian Carter

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a 'special' flower festival over the weekend (Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th July) with a simple ‘thank you’ as the main message. 

Following what has been a difficult time with the Covid-19 pandemic, and National Thank You Day yesterday (Sunday 4), the church chose the 'thank you' theme to run throughout its flower festival. 

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part pf national 'thank you' day

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part pf national 'thank you' day yesterday (Sunday July 4) - Credit: Ian Carter

The towns' annual Rose Fair event was cancelled this year, so (Revnd.) Adam Stevenson, at Trinity Methodist Church believed it gave the church an opportunity to offer its thanks to the wider community.

"We have had an excellent weekend welcoming people.

"On Sunday we had a fantastic roast lunch together, it's really lifted our spirits to be open to the community like this again," Adam said.


Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part of national 'thank you' day.

(Revnd.) Adam Stevenson encouraged people from the church in Wisbech and the community to come and make arrangements for the flower festival as part of national 'thank you' day. - Credit: Ian Carter

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech special flower show as part of national 'thank you' day

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part of national 'thank you' day yesterday (Sunday July 4). - Credit: Ian Carter

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part of national 'thank you' day yesterday.

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech held a special flower festival as part of national 'thank you' day yesterday (Sunday July 4). - Credit: Ian Carter

You may also want to watch:

Flower arrangements gave thanks to scientists, Covid-19 vaccines, teachers, music, arts and crafts and for family and friends.

The church dedicated its main thank-you, to NHS workers, thanking them for their hard work over the last 18 months. 

Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech displayed NHS flower display as part of national 'thank you' day.

Trinity Methodist Church displayed a special arrangement to the NHS, thanking them for their hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Ian Carter

Most Read

  1. 1 MP wants to keep rail bridge off list of UK's ‘most bashed’ 
  2. 2 Motor cyclist injured after slipping on oil spill 
  3. 3 Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
  1. 4 'Radical overhaul' promised for council owned property company
  2. 5 Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays
  3. 6 Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police
  4. 7 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
  5. 8 Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner 
  6. 9 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  7. 10 Man jailed for harassment and assault of his step father 

(Revnd.) Stevenson said: "We thanked God for everyone who has helped each other in so many ways."


Wisbech News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Around 10,000 racing pigeons disappeared in Cambridgeshire after leaving Peterborough on Saturday, June 19.

Pigeons

‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Paul Davies, owner of Top To Toe

Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon