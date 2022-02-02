Wisbech Baptist and Centenary Church in partnership with Christians Against Poverty (CAP) want to help people in Fenland when it comes to talking about their money worries. - Credit: PA

A church is encouraging people to overcome the fear of discussing their finances ahead of time to talk day on February 4.

Wisbech Baptist and Centenary Church wants to help people in Fenland when it comes to talking about their money worries.

In partnership with the charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP), the aim is to remove the stigma of talking about financial worries and the impact it can have on a person’s mental health.

The church has been working with CAP for 13 years by running a free debt help service.

Lin Stanton, CAP debt centre manager, said: “We see so many clients who, before contacting us, were worn down by trying to deal with things themselves – often for years.

“This leads many to feel isolated and alone, sometimes not seeing another person from week to week.

“This loneliness, and living with the constant anxiety of debt, can lead to depression and other serious mental health challenges”

CAP client, J, highlighted the benefits of having someone to talk to.

“Robert (my debt coach coach) not only helped me with my debts, but in every way.

“Before, I had no one to talk to, but he listened."

Another CAP client, R, added: “Debt made everything worse. I was anxious, depressed and sad all at once."

Since working with CAP, R feels so much relief. “It’s like someone has lifted a great weight off my shoulders,” they said.

Lin added: “Our wonderful debt coaches see people face to face, listen without judgement and encourage them to open up about their anxieties and worries, which can so often help them feel a huge sense of relief.

“Often, talking about your struggles can be the first big step to addressing some of the issues you’re facing and getting the help you need.”

Lin urges anyone who feels that they are struggling to cope with debt and mental health issues to get in touch with CAP.

“Maybe start by telling someone you trust, like a family member or friend, and then seek free debt help.

“We know that when people do this, they often get a real sense of relief and hope.”

Lin added: “Knowing someone is alongside you, helping you work through your problems, makes a massive difference.”

If you are struggling with debt and need help, get in contact with CAP on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.