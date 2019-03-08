Gallery

Wisbech art and design students work on show

Wisbech art and design student award winners at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS. PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

Art and design students from the College of West Anglia's (CWA) Wisbech campus received awards for their work at the opening their exhibition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech art and design student Briony Richmond with her artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS. Wisbech art and design student Briony Richmond with her artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS.

Students joined their families, friends and staff members to celebrate their achievements throughout the academic year with an awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Jannette Cook, programme manager of creative arts for Wisbech, saw seven winners crowned in a range of categories from photography student of the year to awards for personal achievement.

Manuel Carvalho was announced as overall student of the year on the night. He was selected by the judges and won a prize of £200 donated by The Elizabeth Wright Charity.

Wisbech art and design student Manual Carvalho being presented with his award at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS. Wisbech art and design student Manual Carvalho being presented with his award at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS.

After the awards ceremony there was a private viewing to mark the creative flow art and design exhibition at the ArtSpace at the campus, which showcased the CWA students' work from this year.

The exhibition ran from June 19 to 21 and members of the public were able to view sculpture, photography, painting and fashion.

Briony Richmond, winner of the art specialism award, created a sculpture of a three-headed dog, while photography student Viktorija Kunceviciute, who won the photography specialism award, showcased some of her landscape photography.

Wisbech art and design student Briony Richmond's artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS. Wisbech art and design student Briony Richmond's artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS.

The full list of the night's award-winners:

- Photography specialism: Viktorija Kuncevieute

- Graphics specialism: Megan Martin

Wisbech art and design student Maise Gould with her artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS. Wisbech art and design student Maise Gould with her artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS.

You may also want to watch:

- Art specialism: Briony Richmond

- Fashion and textiles specialism: Hattie Britton

Wisbech art and design student Viktorija Kunceviciute with her artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS. Wisbech art and design student Viktorija Kunceviciute with her artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS.

- Year 1 achievement for art and design level three, Fashion, Graphics, Art and Photography: Emma Carter

- Year 2 achievement for art and design level three, Fashion, Graphics, Art and Photography: Phoebe Vickers

- Overall winner: Manuel Carvalho

Wisbech art and design student Zoe Akred with her artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS. Wisbech art and design student Zoe Akred with her artwork at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS.

Wisbech art and design student Nicole Drew's design at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS. Wisbech art and design student Nicole Drew's design at the opening of the College of West Anglia exhibition. Picture: PAUL TIBBS.