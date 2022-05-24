Anglia Components, the Wisbech-based electronic components distributor, presented cheques of £5,000 to two charities, one of which is chosen in memory of a colleague.

The Christie Charitable Fund, a national charity that provides enhanced services for cancer patients, was selected for its support to Pete Bailey, who passed away earlier this year.

Anglia has donated to Blue Smile, a local charity that supports the well-being of Cambridgeshire pupils through art-based therapy.

Steve Rawlins, CEO, said: “We are proud to give back to the local Wisbech community, especially as so many of our employees are from the area. T

“This year’s donation has a particular poignancy due to its close connection with one of our own, and we are pleased to honour Pete’s memory with our chosen national charity.”

Mr Rawlins said Anglia has a history of fundraising activity in the local area.

“Each year, the company requests nominations from its employees for the selection of two annual charities – one local and one national,” he said.

“Although Anglia were unable to fundraise internally this year due to the pandemic, the donations made by the company represent its commitment to continuing its annual charity support.”

Anglia Components charity donations - Credit: Anglia Components

Anglia is currently taking nominations amongst its staff to choose the two charities for 2022.



