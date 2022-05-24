News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New mayor pledges to 'do Wisbech proud'

John Elworthy

Published: 6:05 PM May 24, 2022
One very happy mayor: Cllr Susan Wallwork

One very happy mayor: Cllr Susan Wallwork begins her year of office at Wisbech. her husband David will be mayor's consort. - Credit: Wisbech Town Council

Newly elected Wisbech mayor Susan Wallwork pledged to raise funds for good causes during her term of office.  

Cllr Wallwork, a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor, also promised “to do Wisbech proud”. 

She said: “I absolutely love my hometown and believe it deserves the best I have to give” 

Cllr Wallwork added: “As mayor, part of my role is to raise funds through events, for a few select charities that I have chosen to support. 

“This is obviously a difficult decision, as there are so many worthy charities/projects or organisations in our local area who deserve to benefit from our support.” 

"I urge the local community to continue to support their efforts to raise funds to deliver the services and reach their goals because they are simply fantastic,” she said. 

“I’m asking for suggestions for charities, projects or organisations that I could support, through fund raising and offering any effort they require.” 

Her husband David will become mayor’s consort. Cllr Peter Human is deputy mayor.  

Cllr Wallwork has invited anyone to contact her by email at Wallwork@wisbechtowncouncil.org.uk 

