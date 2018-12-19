Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

A hilarious moment captured on camera by a Cambridgeshire taxi driver has been featured in one of America’s biggest TV shows.

A large inflatable Santa Claus was filmed escaping his Wisbech home by Muhammad Fareed last month – causing gridlock traffic in the town.

The Father Christmas had blown onto Cromwell Road, blocking it in both directions from 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 27.

The ordeal went viral, with news networks from all around the world covering the sad-looking St Nick from the Fens stuck in the road.

British TV star James Cordon also picked up on the story, featuring it in the hit American show, The Late Late Show.

He brought it up whilst on the topic of courier company UPS sending out an un-festive tweet – they joked that they would shred all letters to Santa.

Cordon said: “In England recently there was a bit of a traffic scare as a giant inflatable Santa Claus blew onto a street and blocked commuters.”

Whilst singing ‘You Better Watch Out’, he joked: “Nothing says the holidays are quickly approaching like driving down the street and seeing that.”

Mr Fareed, who watched it unfold, told BBC News that the Santa had broken free from the front garden of a house on the road and “it did raise a smile”.

He said: “I saw it wobble and then come down on to the road. Two men attempted to pull it away from the carriageway. It was bigger than my car.”

Seeing the funny side, the AA announced that there was “slow traffic due to a large inflatable Santa on the B198 Cromwell Road both ways in Wisbech”.

Father Christmas was not caught until around 5pm, three-and-a-half hours later, according to traffic logs.

