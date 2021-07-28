News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fire crews practice water rescue skills

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:03 PM July 28, 2021   
Wisbech Fire Station refreshing water rescue skills

Crews from Wisbech Fire Station have been refreshing their water rescue skills.

Wisbech fire crews have been practising their water rescue skills in the River Nene.

They practiced life-saving techniques and made sure crew members were familiar with the equipment needed for such incidents.

A crew spokesperson explained why it is important they are all familiar with proceedings around river rescues, especially in Wisbech.

Crew member practising river rescue techniques

Crews from Wisbech Fire and Rescue have been out practising river rescue techniques.

He said: “Wisbech has the only working port in Cambridgeshire...

"… with the River Nene, large drains and lakes around the town it is key for the crews to make sure they are up-to-date with all of the latest equipment and rescue techniques.”

Wisbech fire and rescue crews familiarising themselves with river rescue equipment

At the practice sessions, crew members familiarise themselves with the equipment used in river rescues.

You may also want to watch:

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue website says increasing numbers of children are drowning during the school holidays, particularly when the weather is hot.

If you spot someone who is in trouble in the water, call 999 immediately with clear details of where you are.

Also try and arrange for someone to head to the nearest road and flag down the emergency services when they arrive.

Wisbech fire crew practising river rescues

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue website says increasing numbers of children are drowning during the school holidays, particularly when the weather is hot.

If a life ring is not available, throw anything that can help them float like a football to hold.

Also mark where the person was last seen with clothing on the water’s edge in case they go under.

Wisbech Fire and Rescue crews practising river rescue skills

The crews have been practising skills such as life-saving in the River Nene.

