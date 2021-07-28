Fire crews practice water rescue skills
Wisbech fire crews have been practising their water rescue skills in the River Nene.
They practiced life-saving techniques and made sure crew members were familiar with the equipment needed for such incidents.
A crew spokesperson explained why it is important they are all familiar with proceedings around river rescues, especially in Wisbech.
He said: “Wisbech has the only working port in Cambridgeshire...
"… with the River Nene, large drains and lakes around the town it is key for the crews to make sure they are up-to-date with all of the latest equipment and rescue techniques.”
The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue website says increasing numbers of children are drowning during the school holidays, particularly when the weather is hot.
If you spot someone who is in trouble in the water, call 999 immediately with clear details of where you are.
Also try and arrange for someone to head to the nearest road and flag down the emergency services when they arrive.
If a life ring is not available, throw anything that can help them float like a football to hold.
Also mark where the person was last seen with clothing on the water’s edge in case they go under.