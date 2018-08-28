Two Wisbech Grammar School students are offered Oxbridge places

Wisbech Grammar School students Demelza Mason (Wisbech) and Charlotte Brett (March) are offered places by Oxford and Cambridge respectively. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL Archant

Two students from Wisbech Grammar School have been offered places to study for a degree at Cambridge and Oxford universities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school says it is delighted with the university offers to Demelza Mason from Wisbech and Charlotte Brett, of March, by Oxford and Cambridge respectively.

Charlotte said: “I am delighted to have received an offer from Fitzwilliam College (Cambridge) to read geography. In particular, I am looking forward to pursuing my interest in environmental issues at degree level.”

Demelza said: “I am very pleased to have been offered a place to read archaeology and anthropology at St Hugh’s College [Oxford] as it will fulfil a lifetime interest in the past and help with my work with the National Trust.”

A spokesman for the school said it puts an emphasis on early, but well thought out, applications which has rewarded pupils with offers.

“The majority of our 6th form pupils will receive all five offers from which to choose their first and second choices.

“This follows on from a very successful UCAS cycle last year which saw Tarn Chamberlain James take up a place at Cambridge to read veterinary medicine.”