Wisbech drama students achieve distinctions for their part in Shout the Mod Musical

A group of Wisbech drama students have been commended for achieving distinctions in their exams after performing Shout the Mod Musical at the Angles Theatre. Archant

A group of Wisbech drama students have been commended for achieving distinctions in their exams after performing Shout the Mod Musical at the Angles Theatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group of Wisbech drama students have been commended for achieving distinctions in their exams after performing Shout the Mod Musical at the Angles Theatre. A group of Wisbech drama students have been commended for achieving distinctions in their exams after performing Shout the Mod Musical at the Angles Theatre.

Nineteen pupils at Wisbech Grammar School took part in the Trinity College London Musical Theatre and Acting examinations and achieved distinctions across the board.

Those who received distinctions included the cast, crew and musicians who ensured the colourful girls of the swinging ‘60’s sang and danced their way through the most exciting decade of the 20th century.

The pupils that starred in the show were; Faye Thompsett (Snettisham), Eleanor Sloan (Newton, Cambridgeshire), Megan Pledger (King’s Lynn), Catherine Missin (Wisbech), Ursula France (Hunstanton) and Amy Everall (Leverington).

A group of Wisbech drama students have been commended for achieving distinctions in their exams after performing Shout the Mod Musical at the Angles Theatre. A group of Wisbech drama students have been commended for achieving distinctions in their exams after performing Shout the Mod Musical at the Angles Theatre.

“The costumes were fabulous, the music groovy, comedy was surprising and it certainly was the hottest gig in town,” said a spokesman for the school.

“The results are a testament to the talent and dedication of all those candidates.