Two WisWin banners stolen from Wisbech town bridge
- Credit: Peter Freeman
Campaign banners, linked to objection of an incinerator in Wisbech, have been stolen from the town’s bridge.
In the last five days, two WisWin banners have ‘mysteriously’ been stolen while other posters and banners remain untouched.
WisWin is a campaign group that is against an incinerator being built in Wisbech.
Peter Freeman, a local campaigner, has expressed how he feels towards the matter.
“I believe WisWin is being targeted.
“The poster Steve Barclay and the Wisbech Town Mayor put up, and the now redundant Rockfest banners are all still up.
“Why would someone target a group that is doing so much to fight this incinerator.
"Just beggar's belief.
“All we can ask is whoever is doing this through personal or any other motive, please stop.”
A number of people on social media are already speculating towards where the stolen banners may have ended up.