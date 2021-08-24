News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Two WisWin banners stolen from Wisbech town bridge

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:21 PM August 24, 2021    Updated: 4:33 PM August 24, 2021
Peter Freeman (pictured) standing where there was once a WisWIN banner, linked to objection of an incinerator in Wisbech.

Campaign banners, linked to objection of an incinerator in Wisbech, have been stolen from the town’s bridge. 

In the last five days, two WisWin banners have ‘mysteriously’ been stolen while other posters and banners remain untouched. 

WisWin is a campaign group that is against an incinerator being built in Wisbech.

Peter Freeman, a local campaigner, has expressed how he feels towards the matter. 

“I believe WisWin is being targeted. 

“The poster Steve Barclay and the Wisbech Town Mayor put up, and the now redundant Rockfest banners are all still up. 

In the last five days, two WisWIN banners have 'mysteriously' been stolen from Wisbech town bridge.

Banners put on Wisbech town bridge by MP Steve Barclay and the Wisbech Town Mayor have remain untouched.

“Why would someone target a group that is doing so much to fight this incinerator.

"Just beggar's belief. 

“All we can ask is whoever is doing this through personal or any other motive, please stop.” 

A number of people on social media are already speculating towards where the stolen banners may have ended up. 

