Wisbech map shows iconic landmarks in arty form by Fenland illustrator

PUBLISHED: 12:25 23 January 2019

Talented illustrator from Wisbech has created a modern map of the town highlighting historic landmarks in an arty form. Picture: BRANDON MATTLESS

Talented illustrator from Wisbech has created a modern map of the town highlighting historic landmarks in an arty form. Picture: BRANDON MATTLESS

Archant

A talented illustrator from Wisbech has created a modern map of the town highlighting historic landmarks in an arty form.

Brandon Mattless recently moved back to Fenland after studying illustration at Norwich University of the Arts.

The illustrator and designer said after spending five years away from the capital of the Fens he has seen it “differently” on his return.

The colourful map features Peckover House, Wisbech Castle, Wisbech and Fenland Museum and the park bandstand.

“A town like Wisbech is always changing with things like culture, residential construction and lifestyle, so I find it interesting to capture it within a map,” Brandon said.

“We can eventually look back on to compare against other maps or interpretations.

“I felt it was right to document Wisbech, as it being a well renowned historic market town.”

The maps are available to buy directly from Brandon’s website for £20.

He added: “I’d like to think that this map doesn’t just illustrate the landmarks of the town but encourages people to to appreciate what Wisbech has to offer.

“Spending five years away from the town has made me see it differently upon my return.

“I’d also like to spread the message of shopping local and use our little independent businesses more often when we can.”

Visit www.brandonmattless.com to see more of his work and to buy a map.

