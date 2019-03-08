Free public Wifi by the summer for Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey part of 'game changer' in economic success

High Street, Wisbech. One of the four market towns of Fenland that will gte free public WiFi this summer. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Free public Wifi is coming to Wisbech, Chatteris, March and Whittlesey this summer with the promise to cover towns in Huntingdonshire and East Cambridgeshire by the end of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The roll out has been made possible thanks to £5.6m from Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, together with Government grants and commercial investment.

Other schemes agreed include the rolling out of superfast broadband to another 5,300 homes and businesses in rural areas.

Working with Ofsted, the combined authority and county council will improve mobile coverage to identify 4G 'notspot' areas, particularly new housing developments, business parks, market towns and transport hubs, and looking ahead to 5G.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor James Palmer said the commitment to "outstanding digital connectivity" would ensure the growth of the local economy.

"Strong mobile and broadband networks, together with free public access Wifi in our market towns, are key to this and it's good to see work to achieve this is well underway," he said.

County council leader Steve Count said: "Cambridgeshire is a leading digital county and digital connectivity is a 'game changer' for our businesses and communities to be able to thrive."

Upgrading over 100 public sector buildings with full fibre, which is gigabit capable, is part of an extended target to reach 30 per cent of the county with full fibre by 2022 - ahead of the Government's national targets.