Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Free public Wifi by the summer for Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey part of 'game changer' in economic success

PUBLISHED: 14:37 15 July 2019

High Street, Wisbech. One of the four market towns of Fenland that will gte free public WiFi this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

High Street, Wisbech. One of the four market towns of Fenland that will gte free public WiFi this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Free public Wifi is coming to Wisbech, Chatteris, March and Whittlesey this summer with the promise to cover towns in Huntingdonshire and East Cambridgeshire by the end of the year.

The roll out has been made possible thanks to £5.6m from Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, together with Government grants and commercial investment.

Other schemes agreed include the rolling out of superfast broadband to another 5,300 homes and businesses in rural areas.

Working with Ofsted, the combined authority and county council will improve mobile coverage to identify 4G 'notspot' areas, particularly new housing developments, business parks, market towns and transport hubs, and looking ahead to 5G.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor James Palmer said the commitment to "outstanding digital connectivity" would ensure the growth of the local economy.

"Strong mobile and broadband networks, together with free public access Wifi in our market towns, are key to this and it's good to see work to achieve this is well underway," he said.

County council leader Steve Count said: "Cambridgeshire is a leading digital county and digital connectivity is a 'game changer' for our businesses and communities to be able to thrive."

Upgrading over 100 public sector buildings with full fibre, which is gigabit capable, is part of an extended target to reach 30 per cent of the county with full fibre by 2022 - ahead of the Government's national targets.

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

King’s Dyke crisis: Escalating costs, issues with construction, dispute over final bill but does the problem and solution lie in the soil?

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings). Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

LETTER: Future of March must include making more of St Wendreda’s and why has so much of our conservation area been allowed to deteriorate?

St Wendreda's Church in March which The March Society is one key feature of the town not covered sufficiently in the review of our town. Picture; ARCHANT

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

King’s Dyke crisis: Escalating costs, issues with construction, dispute over final bill but does the problem and solution lie in the soil?

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings). Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

LETTER: Future of March must include making more of St Wendreda’s and why has so much of our conservation area been allowed to deteriorate?

St Wendreda's Church in March which The March Society is one key feature of the town not covered sufficiently in the review of our town. Picture; ARCHANT

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cambridgeshire County Council owned property company to develop council owned land in March for up to 100 homes

Hereward Hall, March. Land next to the county counciil HQ is being developed for housing by This Land Ltd, the commercial wing of the concil. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Free public Wifi by the summer for Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey part of ‘game changer’ in economic success

High Street, Wisbech. One of the four market towns of Fenland that will gte free public WiFi this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

£600,000 for Fenland to tackle private sector housing enforcement, expand Wisbech night shelter, tackle rough sleeping and boost work of Rosmini Centre

Rosmini Centre: It has received a significant cash boost to expand its services thanks to a grant application made by Fenland Council to a Government fund. Picture' ARCHANT

Woman who beat cancer raises over £2,000 for hospital that treated her by cycling from Wisbech to King’s Lynn .....on a Penny Farthing

Penny Farthing cycle challenge: Beverley Wakefield is pictured on board the Penny Farthing. Picture: QEH

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists