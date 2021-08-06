Published: 4:55 PM August 6, 2021

A flavour of the Wisbech and March Christmas markets - both set to return in December. - Credit: Ian Carter

Christmas is returning to the town centres of March and Wisbech.

The traditional Christmas market will return to March in December – a spectacular family day that usually attracts thousands.

The events committee that co-ordinates the event met this week and agreed Sunday December 5 is the day Christmas returns.

The market was cancelled last year because of the pandemic but with restrictions eased, the committee is hopeful it will be all systems go for December 5.

"Great news, we will be organising the Christmas market and it is a go,” said one of the organisers, Cllr Jan French.

But she cautioned her comment with the addition that it is “Subject to government restrictions”.

If the movement out of the pandemic continues, however, the town can expect a bumper Christmas celebration.

And bookings for stall holders are already under way.

Wisbech Christmas Market is also returning this year –it will take place on the following Sunday, December.

Fenland Council play a major part in staging the events.

Their spokesperson said: “We would just like to extend our thoughts and well wishes to all those businesses, community groups and individuals who have been and continue to be effected by the pandemic.

“And to especially thank those of you from within the events community who have stepped in to help respond to those in need”.

The spokesperson said: “We are starting to see the return of many of our own staff and volunteers who have been redeployed, which enables us to plan for much needed events that have been so greatly missed!

“We are making plans for Christmas that will have added Covid-19 safety measures in place, and we will be releasing the bookings at the beginning of September.”

March Christmas Market

Sunday 5th December 2021 10am - 3pm

Wisbech Christmas Fayre

Sunday 12th December 2021 10am - 3pm

There will be no increase in booking fees this year.

The council says if you had booked and paid for 2020 let them know and your pitch will be free of charge.

Enquiries: marketsandevents@fenland.gov.uk

One resident said of the news March Christmas market is returning: “Fingers crossed; this is really needed after everything”.

Another simply said: “Awesome news”.