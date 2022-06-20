Pictured left to right: Nick Barker, Cllr Peter Human, and Cllr Andrew Lynn. Other councillors – including council leader Sam Hoy and Cllr Aigars Balsevics – attended. - Credit: WTC

Tilney All Saints NB Construction ‘handed back’ Wisbech Market Place today after completing a 9-week revamp.

Cllr Andrew Lynn, chair of the council’s town centre committee, said: “I am pleased that works to deliver this project are virtually complete.

“It is great when an ambition or a desire to make better the place where you live can be turned into a reality.

“This has not been easy to achieve.

“But the hard work and determination of council members and staff, plus liaison and collaboration with the contractor, suppliers and other relevant agencies, has paid-off”.

Costs for the long awaited pedestrianisation and enhancement rose over time, the most recent figures showing the final cost to be £434,000.

The town council has still to release details of the bill from the county council to introduce new traffic management arrangements.

For today, however, there was a celebratory mood as a handful of councillors gathered for a ribbon cutting to mark completion of this phase of the scheme.

The original overall budget of £400,000 included £150,000 from the county council’s communities capital fund.

And £200,000 came from the ‘growing Fenland’ scheme run by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The town council expected to provide the remaining £50,000 from reserves.

Managing director Nick Baker of NB Construction was on hand for the ceremony.

A council spokesperson said: “The Market Place is now fully open to the public and market traders, who have been patient during the period of the works.

“The final touch of the Wisbech Town Council crest to the central area will be added later.”

Deputy mayor, Cllr Peter Human, said the introduction of new and improved facilities “have enhanced its use as both a trading area and community space”.

Improvements include new paving, benches, waste bins, planters and other decorative features.

The council spokesperson said: “The rationale behind the scheme is to deliver something in this key area of Wisbech, which should add to the vitality and vibrancy of the town.

“It will provide social, environmental and economic benefits for those who live, work, visit, or are looking to invest in the town.”

The spokesperson said there will be no access to the Market Place from Church Terrace between 7.00 am and 4.00 pm each day.

They expect the county highways to complete their works “in the next few weeks”. This will include street lining and the installation of gates and signage.

KBS Depot of Northwold is supplying benches, planters, bollards and waste bins.

And L W Bespoke Fabrications Ltd of Wisbech will build the gate that will installed by the county highways.

